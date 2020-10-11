Climate change seems to be the mother of all problems of the 21st century. It is a grave concern for people’s lives as well as country’s future.

Climate change is one of the major impacts in the world and it is getting worse day by day. There are many issues which will affect future generations. Climate change has caused some major problems. The planet has been warmed by 1.4 degrees. The climate change is effecting the polar region too much. It has caused by increasing the carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide. But Pakistan is most vulnerable to climate change and it had very low technical and financial capacity to adopt to its adverse impacts. The weather conditions can affect the country and the earth is getting hot year by year. On the other hand, global warming is caused the excessive emissions of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. But unfortunately, Pakistan is the seventh affected country in the world. At last, it is responsibility of every Pakistani to work hard to save Pakistan’s generation from climate change because of numerous activities of humans have caused a lot of problems for the country’s future.

Mahtaj Shoukat

Turbat