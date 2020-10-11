CITY NOTES: Imran should have got a Nobel

The politics of the United States is getting stranger with each passing day. Let us ignore how President Donald Trump caught the coronavirus or how the medicines he is been given have possibly made him unfit to perform his duties. Let us just not say that the far-right group of Trump supporters in Michigan have tried to kidnap the governor, and harm her for interfering with their freedoms in the hope that other militias would rise up. And then what? Launch a civil war?

The last time the US had a civil war, it was on relatively clear geographical lines, North versus South. This time, it is not so easy to guess. Will the armed forces split, as they did then? Some generals should decide to preserve the national interest, and stop politicians from damaging the country in the face of the threat from Russia/China/Whoever. And while they are at it, they should hold strict accountability.

I wonder who will emerge as the leader of the nation? No baseball player or football player has built a cancer hospital yet, so the job is up for grabs.

Meanwhile, there has been discrimination against Pakistan in the awards of the Nobel Prize. I mean, the physics prize went to the persons who developed the black hole theory. Yet no prize was given to Dr Hafeez Shaikh for supervising the black hole that is the Pakistani economy.

The award of the medicine prize to the doctor who discovered the hepatitis-C virus was positively insulting. After all, is Pakistan not entitled to the prize by virtue of the number of citizens that are infected? What with the coronavirus, dengue and polio, we seem to have forgotten Hepatitis B and C, which are really scary diseases. So, if you have escaped Covid-19, there are a lot of other diseases just waiting to happen to you.

Then there’s the surprise of the Literature Prize going to an American woman poet named Glück. The Swedish Academy, which gives the prize, did not do so last year because one of its members was sexually harassing the staff. In a sort of mea culpa, they have given the prize to a woman. Well, I am sure Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were disappointed, along with other rappers. Rappers have their hopes raised after Bob Dylan got the prize. In its struggle to stay relevant, there was no prize for an African-American, which just goes to show that the Nobel people do not think ‘Black Lives Matter’.

The failure of the Swedish Academy to give Imran Khan the Literature Award is disappointing to his opponents. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) probably thinks he should have got the award for telling the biggest whoppers. Perhaps they believe he should have got it for his United Nations (UN) speeches, which they feel are unforgettable pieces of literature.

Actually, those UN speeches should have got him the Peace Prize. If it had not been for Modi, India would have scurried out of Kashmir the next day, while the map should have made the Indian occupying forces just roll over. The Peace Prize was given instead to the World Food Programme as if Imran has not done enough for world hunger already.

And then there is the Economics Prize, which has been given to neither Dr Hafeez Sheikh nor General Qamar Javed Bajwa, whose address to the businessman’s delegation last year was previously overlooked.

The Indian authorities are as guilty as the Nobel people of ignoring Pakistan. I mean, who has nobody called the Lahore CCPO to investigate the Hathras gang-rape, which provoked many protests in India. According to the Indian government, Amnesty International tried to misuse these protests to damage India’s standing in the comity of nations, so they banned it. Encouraged, Pakistan banned TikTok, doing what the US did not do.

The Hathras case was one of a Dalit girl being assaulted by a gang of upper-caste men, who then killed her. The CCPO Lahore must be lost in admiration at the UP Police, who have got the CM joining them in saying that the girl was not raped. But the UP Police has not explained why the girl made so many mistakes that she was bound to be murdered. For that, they need the personal touch of the Lahore CCPO.