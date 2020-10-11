Buzdar urges people to follow SOPs amid pandemic

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that precautionary measures are necessary to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and appealed to the people to follow precautions such as wearing masks in public places, besides maintaining social distance.

In a statement on Sunday, the chief minister warned, “Covid-19 can return back if we do not follow the SOPs [standard operating procedures].” He said that violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs at educational institutes, offices and crowded public places will not be tolerated.

He said that during the last 24 hours, 11,185 coronavirus diagnostics tests were conducted in Punjab. “In the last 24 hours, five coronavirus patients died whereas 203 people were found to be infected with the virus. Out of 100,687 coronavirus patients, 9,6561 have recovered. So far, 1,363,398 coronavirus diagnostics tests have been conducted in Punjab,” he added.

Meanwhile, Buzdar also took notice of the shocking incident, wherein a minor girl was molested in the area of Sadar Pindi Bhattian Police Station and sought a report from Gujranwala RPO.

The chief minister directed immediate arrest of the accused and ordered initiating legal action against him, besides ensuring justice to the affected family at every cost.