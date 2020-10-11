BRT service to resume from Oct 25: Bangash

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash on Sunday said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service will resume operation from October 25 after removal of hardware flaws.

Addressing a press conference, he said that repair of buses had no financial implications on the government as the concerned Chinese company is bound by contract to provide the services.

He said that BRT was suspended for the safety of passengers after fire eruption incidents on the buses.

Bangash said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has finalised strategy for smooth supply of wheat flour to the people and defeat the flour mafia.

He said that development projects have been launched at unprecedented pace in the newly-merged districts (NMDs) to bring them at par with other districts.

He also said that government is giving top priority to reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, education and heath to facilitate the local people.

He added that opposition was unnerved to see developmental schemes being completed rapidly for public welfare.

Bangash said that opposition had nothing left for politics expect gimmicks and propaganda.