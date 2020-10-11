Ban on Tiktok

When will the PM learn?

Prime Minister’s concern over ‘immoral content’ on social media has boiled over into the ban slapped on Tiktok, the popular video-streaming platform. Is it purely a coincidence that this concern with the morals of the nation has coincided with the preparations to launch an anti-government movement by a religious party, and another that is right of centre, if not rightist? Giving Mr Khan credit for the purity of his sentiments, it still leaves behind the question of how effective will this ban be. The recent ban on PUBG had to be lifted, and the YouTube stand-off has not yet faded from memory. In short, Tiktok will not reform itself in the image that Mr Khan wants, which is not even cultural, let alone religious: it is middle-class morality being imposed on the social media.

It should also concern not just Mr Khan but the entire PTI that the government of a party that portrayed itself as media-savvy and attuned to the young people of today, should be so active in solving matters by banning them. It should also concern Mr Khan that he has chosen just this moment, when India has also banned Tiktok. This is not because Tiktok has also violated Indian moral sensibilities, but in pursuance of the USA, which has already banned it because of its trade war with China, and while trying to force the company to sell its US operation to an American company. Apart from a needless needling of China, Imran should not forget three sterling contributions of Tiktok: it provided some an income, and that too in these pandemic times; it helped the country get through the pandemic; and it provided a platform to countless young people outside the metropolises who would otherwise have no opportunity to showcase their talents (or to just plain goof off). Social media cannot be untrammelled, but those who want a check on it should seek a solution likely to work, not one that has been shown to fail every time, all the time.