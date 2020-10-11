AJK premier says ‘hurt’ by sedition charges

–Says he ‘will arrive in my government car with handcuffs on’ for probe

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said Monday that he was ‘hurt’ by the sedition First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him and other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“I was hurt when I got to know about the [sedition] FIR,” he said at a local news programme. “If three-fourths of the PDM’s representatives are Modi’s agents, then a question is raised on Pakistan’s existence.”

“This FIR is evidence of moral bankruptcy and enmity against the state,” he added. “Even the Mader-e-Millat (Mother of the Nation) was declared a traitor.” The AJK premier further said that incidents like this weaken a nation, but that he would not give up on Pakistan.

Farooq claimed that his spirits are still high and that his affiliation with the country would only improve. The AJK prime minister said that his future is connected to Pakistan’s future and that he would live and die here.

Farooq said that he had not asked anyone to exclude his name from the FIR, adding that the development was ‘unfortunate’. “If I am summoned for the [sedition] probe, will arrive in my government car with handcuffs on,” he said.

“They didn’t even have the courtesy to apologise to me over a telephone call,” he said.

Farooq claimed that the AJK government would always respect the PM officer, regardless of which person carried the title, but added that such FIRs are a result of PM Imran saying the opposition is backed by India.

The AJK premier also said that all plans made at the All-Parties Conference (APC) last month were in accordance with the law.

Haider said that he had not decided yet about participating directly in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) movement against the government. “The government of Pakistan has not taken steps according to the people’s expectations after Modi’s August 5 move,” he said.