A three-layered badge of shame

A coalition of criminals coming together in a last-ditch battle for survival

“Commit a crime and the world is made of glass. Commit a crime and it seems as if a coat of snow fell on the ground, such as reveals, in the woods, the track of every partridge and fox and squirrel and mole.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson

During his speech before the Multi-Party Conference, and after heaping a pile of invective upon the military, Nawaz Sharif said that “our fight is not with Imran Khan. It is with those who brought him”. A few days later, Ahsan Iqbal said that “those who think we have a fight with the military are wrong”. With this level of confusion, one is at a loss to make out whose opinion will prevail, or whether they have already gutted their leader’s narrative?

Much is being made otherwise of the purported movement to be launched by a self-serving conglomerate of political parties, dubbed as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The coalition is being led by one who was defeated in both the constituencies from where he contested the last elections, and whose party has few stakes in the incumbent assemblies. Contrary to the name it carries, the purpose of the movement could be anything but serving the cause of democracy. A cursory glance at the past histories of its component parties would provide substance for my point.

The PPP’s espousal of democratic norms does not exist beyond its thin cosmetic layer. The party was the brainchild of Z. A. Bhutto who built his political career as a worker of two military dictators, whose role during the 1971 crisis was highly dubious, who remains the only civilian martial law administrator of the country to date, and who ruled as an autocrat demolishing all opposition through acts of state terror. The party has since been taken over by a wicked manipulator who, as President, unleashed a merciless spree of loot and plunder, and weakened the federation. He is faced with multiple cases of corruption in various courts of law.

The architect of the PML(N) literally opened his eyes in the lap of a dictator. In furthering his political career, he stabbed everyone who was perceived as a threat and used the power of sacks of the green stuff to turn people into despicable lackeys. His history in government is replete with a passionate and frenetic espousal of corruption and confrontations. Along the way, he virtually dismantled the state institutions, reducing them to extensions of his personal fiefdom.

He wears a three-layered badge of shame: he has been declared a liar, thus ineligible for holding any public office for life by the Surpeme Court, a fugitive by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and a convict by the Accountability Court. Proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender (PO) are currently underway at the IHC.

His daughter, Maryam Safdar, who happens to be his deputy also in the true Sharifian democratic tradition, has also been declared a convict, a liar and a forger by the court.

The history of JUI(F), led by Fazlur Rehman, revolves around the decrepit use of the captive students of its seminaries as ammunition to advance political interests. Historically, the mother-party opposed the creation of Pakistan, but its followers conveniently jumped in to lay a claim to ruling the newly-independent country. He has been part of all sickly dispensations tailored by dictators or otherwise, the latest ones being the government put together by General Musharraf and the subsequent oligarchies of Zardari and Sharifs. He is an incessant and malevolent provocateur of sectarian divide and hatred. His sole angst is rooted in his being left out of Parliament and power for the first time during his political career and would readily go for even the most demeaning compromise if offered.

The entire fuss that is being created around this so-called movement is contrived by the institution which calls itself the fourth pillar of the state. This charade has been enacted repeatedly by people sitting as anchors and analysts on the television screens and the ones who litter the print pages with their opinions sold a dime-a-dozen. Their doomsday scenarios should have brought an end of the incumbent government long ago. But not only has that not happened, it has continued to grow in strength with constantly improving indicators, nationally and internationally.

Its successful fight against covid-19 has been applauded by the WHO and the world, but criticised at home. Its social initiatives have won plaudits all over, but been castigated domestically. The slightest mishap is reported repeatedly in bold headlines, but even the ground-breaking achievements seldom find a mention– all because the government would not agree to extend political bribes to the owners and operators of the media industry in the country. This is why they promote crime and criminals to earn their pound of flesh.

It is Khawaja Asif who dragged the cat out of the bag. He boasted that “Nawaz Sharif will order 84 MNAs to resign from the National Assembly. We’ll then see how elections to the Senate are held”. So the real objective is not to fight for democracy, but usurp the democratic right of PTI to gain a majority in the Senate to carry out its welfare agenda for the people of Pakistan.

Imran Khan will not feed this new-found bonhomie group any reprieve because he is not carrying forth a legacy of corruption. He was elected by the people to break the criminal logjam that his predecessors had systematically built around the jugular of the country, constricting its breathing. The state had been reduced to a mere skeleton surviving on the miserly dole-outs thrown its way by the mafias which succeeded each other into the echelons of power. But as the world watches, dispossessing these mafias of their lucrative captive, the state of Pakistan itself, was never going to be an easy task.

It is the very same mafias which have banded together again in one last bid to challenge the Prime Minister. But what they don’t realise is that they are pitted against a person who is a consummate fighter. He does not have any skeletons in his closet and he has no corruption cases awaiting him. He has not looted and plundered this country. Instead of benefiting from the state largesse, he brought it glory and honour even before he had entered politics, be it in the domain of cricket, the cancer hospital, the Namal University, and so much else. These are living testaments of his love and commitment to Pakistan and its people. None of this can ever be erased. But he also has something else which they can’t ever dream of: an unshakable faith to put this country on track, backed by a steely character and an indomitable resolve to charter it to the finishing line.

Take it from me: Pakistan shall rise, beating all odds, subduing all challenges. These mafias will run out of their wicked tricks, but Imran Khan will stand like a rock for the cause of Pakistan. The broad coalition of criminals is a desperate effort to escape the process of accountability by forcing a deal. But there is no deal that I see on the horizon. All I see are the vanquished forces of evil sprawled across the expanse of the country that they mauled so remorselessly.

They deserve no respite. They shall have nothing to celebrate. Their end is well-nigh near.