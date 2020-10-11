A dangerous game

Government and opposition at each other’s throats

As the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) is about to kickstart its anti-government rallies in little more than a week, battle lines are being drawn between the opposition and the ruling party. The opposition-led alliance has chosen Gujranwala, the bastion of PML-N’s support base, as the venue for its first gathering on October 16th.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is making full use of his government’s relations with the security establishment to bait the opposition. With the government and the opposition at each other’s throats, PM Khan in his latest fulmination has alleged that the opposition’s real issue with the army was that unlike other institutions they were unable to ‘control’ the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) after it ‘found out about their corruption’.

It seems that the PTI chief and his cohorts are deliberately raising the ante by dragging the military into the fray. Although the army has attempted to distance itself from politics through the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations), it seems both the opposition and the government cannot help but mention the armed forces during their daily verbal spats.

This is an unfortunate state of affairs where a sitting government is posing as the sole protector of intelligence agencies simply to play politics. This cat and mouse game can cost the country dearly. Although the alleged interference of the ISI in the past in matters political is not a new phenomenon, but when the combined might of the opposition, girding its loins, is about to launch a movement, dragging the ISI into the political discourse is, to say the least, counterproductive and hence dangerous.

While a no-holds barred confrontation between the government and the opposition is in full swing, the state of the economy, contrary to official claims, still remains in dire straits. The World Bank, in its report on South Asia has projected that Pakistan’s economy will grow by a mere 0.5% in the current fiscal year as opposed to the optimistic official target of 2.5%.

These kind of shenanigans in the country’s chequered history are nothing new. The way the ISI distributed large sums of money through Mehran Bank to the anti-PPP alliance IJI to politically engineer the 1990 general elections, is part of our sordid history. Ironically, Mian Nawaz Sharif was a major beneficiary of money being doled out using shady characters such as Younis Habib, the head of the Bank at the time.

Interestingly, before Sharif became Prime Minister for a third time, when he hosted a number of prominent journalists, including myself, he admitted that he also received a significant sum of money from the controversial IJI election fund. When I pressed how much money he had received, the reply was that it was only a small amount. At this point Ahsan Iqbal interjected that he would answer this question. Sharif finally relented and said that it was only Rs 2.5 million. The real sum which the former Prime Minister received remains under dispute, with some alleging that it was much more.

As if this was not enough, recent revelations by former DG FIA Bashir Memon regarding instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan to him are shocking. In an interview, Bashir alleges that he was ordered by the “highest office” to frame terrorism charges against members of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s social media cell after a picture of the first lady was circulated on social media.

A more serious allegation is that Bashir was ordered to drop an ongoing investigation into the Abraaj Group scandal. It is common knowledge that Arif Naqvi, the founder and CEO of the disgraced private equity firm is a close friend of Imran Khan, who has also allegedly bankrolled the latter’s 2018 election campaign.

In this backdrop, instead of bringing the opposition on-board through some consensus building, both inside and outside of parliament, the government and the opposition are on a collision course. As matters stand, there will be no winners in the end game. The opposition with its back to the wall, perhaps feels that it has no other option but to oust the government through street agitation. If the democratic project fails yet again, it will be big set-back for Pakistan.

Unfortunately, there is little light at the end of the tunnel. PM Khan is fixated upon his single-minded agenda to hound the opposition is his reckless pursuit of a corruption-free Pakistan, through blatant political victimisation. With all of the government’s attention going towards thwarting an overcharged opposition, normal functioning of the government is at a standstill. The elimination of corruption is a noble pursuit indeed, but there are other pressing matters that need to be looked at and addressed as well.