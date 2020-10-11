47 profiteers arrested in Punjab as crackdown continues

LAHORE: To ensure the availability of essential commodities at the prices fixed by the government, a crackdown on profiteers is underway in Punjab and during the current month, 47 persons were arrested and 42 cases were registered, besides the imposition of a fine of about Rs6 million on violators.

This was stated during a briefing at a meeting chaired by Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal at Chief Secretary’s Office. The chief secretary, administrative secretaries of relevant departments and Lahore commissioner attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners participated through video-link.

The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar, the performance of price control magistrates, and strategy to contain prices of eatables. The meeting decided to take unconventional and innovative measures to overcome the issue of price-hike.

Speaking at the meeting, the provincial minister said that providing relief to the common man is a priority of the government and no compromise can be made on this important issue. He said that the administrative officers would have to ensure the implementation of the fixed rates.

He directed that the prices of vegetables and other commodities, including tomatoes and onions, should be closely monitored and the agriculture department must play an active role in ensuring the availability of these items.

The chief secretary said that as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, steps would be taken under a comprehensive strategy to tackle the problem of artificial price-hike, adding that no laxity on part of government officials would be tolerated in this regard. He ordered the officers to step up crackdown on profiteers, hoarders, and those creating artificial dearness across the province.

The chief secretary directed that in order to ensure the availability of flour at fixed prices, the process of supply of subsidised government wheat to the flour mills, its grinding, and supply in the market be fully monitored and action be taken against the mills which do not use for grinding whole wheat provided to them under the government quota. He also issued instructions regarding the display of rate lists at shops and utilising services of Tiger Force for price control measures.