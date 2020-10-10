Young doctors to rally in Isb on 14th against formation of PMC

ISLAMABAD: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Saturday announced it will March to Islamabad on October 14, saying all wings of the association unanimously reject the formation of the Pakistan Medical Commission.

The statement came after a meeting held via video link of all the provincial units of the association. The meeting was attended by presidents and cabinet members of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

“The Pakistan Medical Commission is an unconstitutional, undemocratic and illegal body,” it was agreed. According to YDA, the formation of the PMC is also “against international law”.

It stressed that licensing bodies around the world comprise stakeholders that are elected. The doctors’ association said that with the implementation of the new law, “what would have been a bright future for millions of students across Pakistan has been darkened”.

An organised movement against the law was announced in all the provinces of Pakistan, including the pursuance of legal action.

It also announced the formation of student committees at the medical college level.

Doctors from across Pakistan will march to Islamabad on October 14, said YDA, adding that after this, a “full-fledged movement” will be launched in all the major cities of the country.

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association, Pakistan Medical Association, representatives bodies of health professionals and other associations of medical professionals have already declared the bill passed by the parliament a violation of the Constitution.

The Pakistan Medical Commission has thus replaced the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).