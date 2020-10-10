Talal snaps back at premier over ‘tanzeem saazi’ remark

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Saturday hit back Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s jibe at him over a recent incident in which he was allegedly beaten by the brothers of a female lawmaker outside her home.

Responding to the prime minister, the PML-N leader said the prime minister, after launching a personal attack on him, had proven that small people are occupying high offices in the country.

“After this, I have the right to expose all the stories — from California’s courts to Pakpattan,” he added.

The PML-N leader also slammed PM Imran for using women to scandalise his opponents.

“It is clear that the opposition is on their nerves and I will respond to every attack,” he said.

عمران خان کے بیان پر ردعمل عمران خان سیاست کو جس نہج پر لیجانا چاہتے ہو، وہاں تم منہ دکھانے کے قابل نہیں رہو گے عمران خان نے مجھ پر ذاتی حملہ کرکے یہ حقیقت ثابت کردی کہ آج بڑے عہدوں پر چھوٹی سوچ کے لوگ مسلط ہیں، 1/3 — Tallal Chaudry (@Tallal_MNA) October 9, 2020

While addressing the Insaf Lawyers Forum in Islamabad on Friday, the premier had mentioned the incident sarcastically without naming Chaudhry.

“A few days ago, I saw a senior member of their party [PML-N] went to a lady’s home at 3 am for ‘organisational restructuring’ and was surprised when was he beaten by her brothers,” the prime minister had said, prompting the audience to burst into laughter.

“It was then I realised that there are people in their party who genuinely believe their leader had taken money out of the country legally,” he had said, referring to the money laundering accusations against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Chaudhry on September 27 had reportedly been attacked by unknown individuals and underwent treatment at a private hospital in Lahore.

According to sources, Chaudhry was on his way to Madina Town from his home in Faisalabad when unidentified individuals stopped his vehicle and physically tortured him, leading to severe injuries to his left shoulder and other parts of the body.

It is pertinent to mention here that there have been rumours circulating about the attack on Talal Chaudhry with different versions. Some reports alleged that Chaudhry had been beaten up by the brothers of female MNA of the same party.

Chaudhry denied the reports of the alleged attack and said in a statement that the rumours circulating about the incident were not based on facts and he will issue a detailed statement on the incident in coming days.

Chaudhry further condemned the politicisation of the incident, saying it was reprehensible for some government miscreants to politicise it.