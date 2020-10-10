Suspect in Charsaddah rape and murder case ‘confesses’ to crime: police

PESHAWAR: One of the suspects arrested after the rape and murder a minor girl in Charsaddah has ‘confessed’ to committing the crime during interrogation, police said on Saturday.

Zainab, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from the Sheikh Kallay Qilla area, went missing on Tuesday evening while playing with other children outside her house, police said.

The following day, the Prang police received information about the mutilated body of a girl lying in the Jaba Korona area. The Prang and Daudzai police recovered the body and shifted it to the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar for postmortem.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday against unknown kidnappers in the Prang police station on the complaint of Akhtar Munir, father of the girl. Later on, when the body was found, Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was added to the FIR, police said.

Reports suggest the 40-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been revealed yet, allegedly abducted the girl from outside her house area and stabbed her to death after raping her.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi said Thursday the DHQ Hospital, Charsadda had “verbally” confirmed to the police that the victim was raped before being killed but a formal post-mortem examination report is yet to be issued.

Police also claimed to have recovered the murder weapon from the suspect, adding the crime scene location has also been identified.

According to police, the suspect belongs to the same village as the girl.

The authorities said more than 300 suspects were interrogated, after which all but 15 suspects were released.

Upon his identification, the police also recovered the girl’s shoes from the fields.