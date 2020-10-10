Religious scholar, driver killed in Karachi gun attack

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil and his driver were gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi on Saturday.

According to the details, Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men riding on a motorcycle opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony.

On being informed, rescue officials and police rushed to the scene and shifted them to the hospital where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Hospital sources said that two bullets hit Maulana Adil, including one to the neck which proved fatal.

It is pertinent to mention that Maulana Adil was the son of renounced religious scholar Saleemullah Khan.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed to apprehend the suspects involved in the assassination of the religious scholar immediately. He maintained that the miscreants wanted to create law and order situation in the metropolis. The chief minister vowed to bring the assassinators to justice.