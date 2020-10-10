Qureshi calls for peaceful resolution of Kashmir, Palestine issues

Pakistan on Saturday reiterated its call for a “just, peaceful and expeditious” resolution of Kashmir and Palestinian issues in accordance with the wishes of the people.

While addressing the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed grave concern over the continued denial of self-determination right to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

“It is central to ensuring durable peace in South Asia and the Middle East,” he stated.

He also conveyed Pakistan’s deep concern on the deteriorating security situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and called intensive shelling by Armenian forces on civilian populations of Azerbaijani villages ‘reprehensible’.

“Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defense. We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several UN Security Council resolutions,” the foreign minister told the summit.