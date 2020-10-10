Punjab decides to establish Insaaf academies for students

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Saturday announced the provincial government’s plan to establish Insaaf academies across the province.

Raas announced that recorded lecturers will be delivered to students who get registered in the academies, adding that students could self-assess their skills through online tests to be made available on its website.

The education minister said that the government is working to promote the English language in schools and 1,000 master trainers have been prepared for achieving the targets.

Earlier in February, the Punjab government had announced plans to establish 100 Insaaf schools in Lahore this year. As per details, the Punjab Education Authority (PEA) had decided to establish 100 such schools in Lahore before the start of a new educational session. A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to a notification, 100 schools would be set up in rented buildings for which the education authority has approved Rs200 million. The notification further reads that the Excise Department will fully inspect the building before taking it on rent for educational purposes.

Last year, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar had launched ‘Insaaf Afternoon Schools’ programme to provide education to the out-of-school children, while reviving Urdu as the medium of instruction, with English as the subject, up to primary level education in the province.