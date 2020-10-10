Public gatherings to increase Covid-19 spread risks, warns NCOC

–Says six more die, 671 turn positive to infection in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday warned of increasing risks of Covid-19 spread due to the organisation of public gatherings in the country.

The NCOC issued a new set of guidelines to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. It said that the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) should not be neglected in every important public event.

The statement read that public gatherings are banned due to coronavirus pandemic around the world and the organisation of crowded events could endanger the national success against the virus.

It added that a final decision regarding the public gatherings will be taken in the upcoming session of the national coordination committee.

In a statement, Federal Minister for Planning and the NCOC head Asad Umar said that the federal government is effectively working to improve the lifestyle of the nationals. He asked opposition parties to continue their activities while remaining in the legal boundaries.

The federal government adopted a policy for the supremacy of law and it should not be violated in the name of democracy. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a democratic party and there is no danger to the government of Usman Buzdar in Punjab, he said.

Asad Umar said that the authorities have taken decisions for rules and regulations in the recent NCOC meeting and all political parties should refrain from organising rallies before the finalisation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the country has reported six more deaths due to coronavirus-related complications during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,558, said the NCOC on Saturday.

As many as 33,365 samples were tested during this period, out of which 671 turned out to be positive, said NCOC in a statement.

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 318,266 with the addition of 671 new cases. There are 8,646 active Covid-19 cases as 303,061 patients have recuperated from the disease. More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted in the country so far.

So far, Sindh has reported 139,910 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 100,484, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,273, Balochistan 15,498, Islamabad 17,210, Gilgit Baltistan 3,900, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 2,991 cases.

Meanwhile, Punjab on Saturday reported 154 new cases of Covid-19 with four deaths by the disease in the last 24 hours. A spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said that 68 cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Lahore, while 54 new cases were reported in Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours.

Overall death toll by coronavirus in Punjab has reached 2,252 with four more deaths by the disease in the last 24 hours, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the tally of active cases of Covid-19 in Balochistan has dropped to 213 cases, a spokesperson of Balochistan Health Department said on Saturday. In a statement, the provincial health department said that 98 percent of coronavirus patients have recovered to health in Balochistan. The number of recuperated patients across the province has been 15,139, the health department said.

In the last 24 hours 18 cases of novel coronavirus were reported across the province in 1245 diagnostic tests, health department spokesperson said. Total count of coronavirus cases has reached 15,498 after detection of 18 new infections in Balochistan.