PTI leader acquitted in convoy attack case

KARACHI: A court of a civil judge and judicial magistrate in Umerkot acquitted on Saturday Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and other suspects in a case pertaining to an armed attack on his caravan in November last year.

The FIR suggested that Sheikh along with a group of party workers attended the funeral of Tezgam train tragedy victims and also offered condolences to Haji Nisar Arain on Oct 31, 2019. It stated that when they left Arain’s home, they saw Sindh minister Nawab Taimur Talpur and SSP Aijaz Sheikh present at Allahwala Chowk in Kunri.

It further stated that other people present there attacked their [Sheikh-led] caravan. The vehicle (bearing registration No. BF-1374) carrying the PTI leader moved ahead and in the meantime, a vehicle carrying Nawab Taimur Talpur blocked the way.

The FIR suggested Shakeel Bajwa, Mansoor Bajwa, Rizwan Jatt, Khalid Jatt, Jehanzeb Arain, Khalid Jatt, Zafar Yousafzai and Imran Jatt attacked the vehicle carrying Jan Sher Junejo and smashed its windowpane.

The complainant stated that guards of Talpur and SSP Sheikh resorted to firing into the air but Haleem Adil Sheikh and his party workers somehow managed to leave the area.

During the hearing on Saturday, Sheikh appeared in the court to hear the verdict. He had maintained innocence in the case and accused Talpur and SSP Shaikh of attacking his vehicle.

Announcing its verdict, the court acquitted the PTI leader and other suspects, declaring the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence against them.

“We were attacked in Kunri and the case was forged against us,” Sheikh said while speaking to reporters. No one registered an FIR for us, he said, adding that he had been named in a fake case.

“I have been attending court hearings for a year now. I hope the verdict is given in my favour,” he added.