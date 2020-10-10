Proclamation notice pasted outside Nawaz’s residence in land allotment case

LAHORE: An accountability court has issued a proclamation against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over his perpetual absence from trial proceedings in an illegal land allotment case on Saturday.

The anti-graft watchdog has pasted a proclamation notice outside Sharif’s Jati Umra residence and court office. The notice will be sent to London through the foreign office.

The IHC released on Friday the two-pages-long written order in which it has directed PML-N supremo to appear before the court by Nov 24 to avoid being declared an offender.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last Friday wrote a letter to the Interior Ministry for the cancellation of the former prime minister’s CNIC and passport. Arrest warrants for Sharif have been issued by the court and thus his travel documents should be cancelled, the NAB recommended to the interior ministry in a letter.

The accountability court had already issued arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif in an illegal land allotment case.

Sharif is facing accusations of illegal allotment of land as the then Punjab CM to Mir Shakilur Rehman.

On March 12, the NAB had apprehended Mir Shakilur Rahman in a case pertaining to the illegal exemption of 54 plots in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif is currently present in London after being granted a bail on medical grounds.