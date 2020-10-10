PDM announces public rallies schedule

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday announced the schedule for countrywide rallies of PML-N workers’ conventions and opposition parties’ alliance under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

She said that the PDM’s first rally will take place on October 16 in Gujranwala. The second rally will be held in Karachi on October 18, the third rally will be held in Quetta on October 25 and PDM will hold its fourth rally on November 22 in Peshawar.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the opposition alliance will hold the fifty rally in Multan on November 30, sixth rally in Lahore on December 13 and this year’s final public gathering will be held in Larkana on December 27.

According to the schedule, the first workers’ convention would be held in Nawabshah on October 13, the second on October 31 in Rawalpindi, the third in DG Khan on November 5, the fourth in Bahawalpur on November 26, the fifth in Faisalabad on December 3, the sixth in Sahiwal on December 6, the seventh in Sargodha on December 9 and the eighth workers’ convention would be held in Gujranwala December 11, she said.

The PML-N will also hold a power show in Karachi on October 12, added the party spokesperson