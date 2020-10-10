NA speaker vows to develop agri sector, protect farmers’ rights

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday promised that at least half of Rs170 million allocated to Swabi district for poverty alleviation would be spent to make barren lands cultivable for farming so that better quality seeds could be provided to the farmers for enhanced productivity.

He said that making barren land fit for farming would flourish the cultivation of olives, flowers, and other crops which will boost trade and help in earning of farmers.

He also said that a special NA committee on agriculture will take all possible steps to protect the rights of farmers, and formulate a policy for welfare of farmers and improvement in crops and quality of seeds.

“The government is also working to improve research in agriculture sector as it is the backbone of country’s economy,” he said, speaking at a seminar held at Fatima Fertilizr Limited on improvement of wheat seeds. “By making the barren lands fertile, provision of better quality seeds will not only bring positive change but also help alleviate poverty and creating job opportunities in the region.”

He continued, “For the first time in the National Assembly, a voice has been raised to resolve the problems of farmers. All possible steps would be taken for development of Swabi district, poverty alleviation and welfare of farmers.”

He said the government would utilize all available resources for welfare of farmers as they play a key role in the national economy. Later, Asad Qaiser also inaugurated an open air gymnasium at Yasir Shah Cricket Academy in Shah Mansoor Sports Stadium.