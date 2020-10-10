Minister asks Opp to delay protests amid prospects of second virus wave

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has called on political parties to act “responsibly” and postpone political demonstrations for three months amid fears of a second coronavirus wave in the country.

In a tweet posted Saturday, Chaudhry said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) in anticipation of a second wave, directing that gatherings of people in wedding ceremonies and other events be reduced.

“I believe political parties should give proof of responsibility and postpone rallies and processions for the next three months. The opposition should also postpone its movement till next year and respect life,” he said.

کرونا کی دوسری لہر کے پیش نظر NCOC نے نئےSOP جاری کئے ہیں اور شادیوں اور دیگر تقریبات کو محدود کرنےکا کہا ہے، میں سمجھتا ہوں سیاسی جماعتوں کو ذمہ داری کا ثبوت دینا چاہئے اور تین ماہ کیلئے جلسے جلوس ملتوی کر دیں، اپوزیشن بھی تحریک اگلے سال تک ملتوی کر دے، زندگی کااحترام کریں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 10, 2020

The tweet comes in response to an announcement by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the anti-government alliance of the opposition parties, to formally launch its campaign with a public meeting in Gujranwala on Oct 16.

According to its schedule, the PDM would hold its second public meeting in Karachi on Oct 18, third in Quetta on Oct 25, fourth in Peshawar on Nov 22, fifth in Multan on Nov 30, and the last one in Lahore on Dec 13.

The series of protests come at a time when fresh infections are registering a rise, compelling authorities to brace for a second wave of the disease. Last week, the Punjab government had warned that the province could again be put into a smart lockdown following a spike in infections.

On Friday, the NCOC proposed restrictions on large-scale public gatherings and issued fresh guidelines for marriage halls after the country saw a rise in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks.