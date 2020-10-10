Mill owner arrested in wheat misappropriation case

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur arrested a flour mill owner in a wheat misappropriation case on Saturday.

Ashok Kumar, a flour mill owner, has been arrested from Ghotki, NAB sources said. The accused had purchased wheat from government stocks on credit basis but failed to pay over 100 million rupees amount in a fixed period, according to NAB.

“The bureau will produce accused Ashok Kumar before an accountability court to seek physical remand of the accused for investigation,” sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB Sukkur bureau had authorised scores of inquiries against officials of provincial food department and others on the allegations of misappropriation of wheat stock available at Provisional Reserve Centers (PRCs) in different districts in Sindh.

NAB Sukkur had also conducted inquiries against the food department officials and flour mill owners on the allegations of the release of wheat stock on a 180 days credit basis where the flour mill owners did not pay the amount after laps of 180 days.