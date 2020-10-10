Islamabad’s ‘hotspots’ to undergo ‘mini lockdown’ amid rising Covid cases

A “mini” lockdown will be imposed in certain coronavirus “hotspots” of the federal capital starting Sunday morning, the district health officials said on Saturday.

A notification was issued, according to which in the first phase, the areas which will be put under a “mini” lockdown include G-9/4, G-10/4, I-8/2 and NPF.

The health officials said that a few streets of the above areas will be sealed “for now” to curtail the spread of the virus.

It urged people to cooperate with health officials and with the security personnel during the lockdown period.

LOCKDOWN RECOMMENDED

The district health department in Islamabad had recommended that the government impose a “smart” lockdown in areas where coronavirus cases are increasing, a notification showed.

According to the notification, several teams conducted Covid-19 surveillance activities in different sectors and observed that cases are increasing in street number 38, 44, 45, 46, 47, and 48 and on Sawan road adjacent to street 48, in sector G-10/4.

“Street numbers 25 and 29 in sector I-8/2 and street numbers 85 and 89 of sector G-9/4 have the same trend of increasing Covid-19 cases,” it said.

It was recommended that in light of these developments if a timely lockdown is imposed in these locations, it will help reduce the transmission in these streets and other sectors of Islamabad.

Islamabad has so far registered 17,210 coronavirus infections, 188 deaths and 16,279 recoveries from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday warned of increasing risks of Covid-19 spread due to the organisation of public gatherings in the country.

It stated that the final decision regarding public gatherings will be taken in the upcoming session of the national coordination committee.

In a statement, Federal Minister for Planning and the NCOC head Asad Umar said that the federal government is effectively working to improve the lifestyle of the nationals.

According to the NCOC statement, “Public gatherings are banned due to coronavirus pandemic around the world and the organisation of crowded events could endanger the national success against the virus.”