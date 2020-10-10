ISI not under civilian control, alleges PM

ISLAMABAD: In an explosive set of allegations, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country’s premiere intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is not under civilian control and that has been the root of problems with former prime ministers.

“The elected civil governments know that, as opposed to the other government organisations, this is the only one that is not under their control,” he said while speaking at an event at the Convention Centre in Islamabad. “They know that the [military’s counter-intelligence agency] was always [doing the job of the NAB, Provincial Anti-Corruption Estabs, State Bank, FIA Financial Crimes Division, etc] and therefore the civil government always knew it could have been compromised.”

“Nawaz Sharif should have sacked [former ISI chief] Zaheer-ul-Islam when he had asked him to resign,” the principled civil supremacist Prime Minister said.

The explosive set of allegations about the professionalism and institutional overreach by the prime minister occurs in the context of the alliance of opposition parties making such allegations about the intelligence agencies, leading some political analysts to believe that the government and opposition just might enter an alliance of a minimum common agenda.