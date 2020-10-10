categoryTermID11----CategoryParentID1530------
October 9, 2020
Epaper – October 10 KHI 2020
Former Guantanamo Bay commander sentenced to two years in prison
‘The children have been brainwashed’: PHC gathers information on smuggled children
Govt fine-tunes strategy to deal with PDM rallies
NAB requests cancellation of Nawaz’s passport, CNIC
Opp frustrated over its failure to ‘control ISI’, Imran says
Bureaucracy under PTI
Electricity tariff hike
UN calls for ‘urgent ceasefire’ in Karabakh
Bilawal accuses PM of corruption, ‘undemocratic attitude’
Trump unchained? Afghan troop surprise shows pre-election impulse to upend policy
Thai army denies Twitter disinformation campaign after takedowns
China expects to meet poverty alleviation goal; sustainability the next test
