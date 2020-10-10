Country witnessing the date ’10-10-2020’ for first time ever, proof of PTI government effectiveness

While much of the country has been made to contend with cripplingly high inflation, unemployment and the general disintegration of basic democratic values of the country, the PTI has provided some relief, achieving another first yet again, as the country witnessed the date ’10-10-2020’, proving how good governance can truly reap the right rewards.

In a statement released on all of PTI’s official social media handles, party chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the people for their patience and lack of ‘ghabraahat’ so far, announcing that it would not have been possible to reach this milestone had he not taken over the reins from the corrupt leaders of the past and steered the country into the right direction.

Speaking to The Dependent, Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz, upon being asked how the natural progression of the Gregorian Calendar, introduced in October 1582, had benefitted from the formation of the PTI government, he rhetorically questioned, “Has it happened ever before”?

At press time an event celebrating the achievement was being arranged at the PM house with a cake cutting ceremony nonsensically scheduled for precisely ‘12AM’, effectively defeating the purpose of an already meaningless exercise.