CM Buzdar hands over 571 new vehicles to Punjab Police

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has stressed that Punjab police “will have to deliver in accordance with the aspirations of the people”.

The chief minister was addressing a ceremony on Saturday where 571 new vehicles were handed over to Punjab Police aimed at protecting the lives and property of people in the province.

The chief minister said that the promise to advance police on modern lines has been fulfilled. He said 500 new vehicles have been given at police stations, 27 vehicles will be handed over to Punjab Highway Patrol Police while Elite Force will get 24 vehicles.

He said necessary resources have been provided to the police to deliver the services to the people according to their aspirations.

Buzdar reiterated that police have been made free from political influence through provision of required resources, adding that new vehicles will improve the efficiency of the police besides further improving the patrolling system at highways.

He said that improvement in the patrolling system will also help maintain law and order in rural areas.

The chief minister said that the police department was deprived of required resources in the past. He said that genuine demands of the police have been fulfilled; therefore, the government expects better performance from the department.

Inspector General Police Punjab Inaam Ghani gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister about the police vehicles.

Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood and Fawad Chaudhary, WHIP National Assembly Chief Malik Amir Dogar, and Advisor to PM Mirza Shahzad Akbar attended the ceremony.

Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal were also present on the occasion.