China appreciates Pakistan’s support on Hong Kong stance

BEIJING: China has thanked Pakistan for extending strong support on its position on Hong Kong during a debate at the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) Third Committee earlier this week.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying recalled at a regular briefing on Friday that over 70 countries voiced their support to China on Hong Kong and Xinjiang-related issues during the discussion held between October 5 and 8.

Speaking on behalf of 55 countries at a UN panel on Tuesday, Islamabad’s Permanent Representative Munir Akram had said that Hong Kong was China’s internal matter and stressed the need for non-interference in the domestic affairs of the sovereign states.

”First, I like to say thank you to [the] Pakistani government and people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying remarked in response to a question about a statement made by Ambassador Akram.

“So far, 57 countries have made a joint statement on Hong Kong-related issues and 48 countries made a joint statement on Xinjiang related issue,” she said, adding that Pakistan and other countries’ justified voices showed once again that the people could speak right and wrong.

Chunying said that Pakistan and Cuba represented the relevant countries and delivered speeches, highlighting that China’s implementation of Hong Kong National Security Law was good for the steady implementation of the “One country two systems”.

Akram had responded to a statement made by Germany expressing concern at the impact of the Chinese government’s new security law in Hong Kong. Chunying hailed the Pakistani envoy’s remarks that “Hong Kong people’s legal rights and freedom can be more guaranteed in a safe environment”.

She pointed out that these countries also supported China’s measures in Xinjiang to deal with alleged terrorism and extremism and to protect people’s rights, and opposed politicisation and double standards on human rights issues besides rejecting accusations and interference in China.

The spokesperson observed that some Western countries’ attempts to smear China had failed again. “The struggle between developing countries, including China, and several Western countries, including the US, is a matter of principle and right and wrong,” Chunying said.

She told reporters that during the national day vacations, Xinjiang residents also enjoyed the holidays and showed that the region had become one of the major destinations during the vacations as it received over 15.35 million tourists.

Many online video clips showed the Xinjiang people of all ethnic groups dancing and celebrating the vacations. “I believe their happy smiling faces can be the best demonstration of their human rights in Xinjiang,” Hua noted.