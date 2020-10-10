Bilawal invites Maryam to address Shuhda-e-Karsaz public meeting

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif to address Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting being held in Karachi hosted by PPP in the memory of Shuhda-e-Karsaz on October 18.

The invitation was extended through the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who along with another PML-N leader Miftah Ismail called on the PPP Chairman at Bilawal House on Saturday.

PPP MNA Syed Naveed Qamar was also present on the occasion.

Abbasi also invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to address the public meeting being organized in Gujranwala on October 16.

Talking to the PML-N delegation, the PPP chairman pointed out that the “selected” prime minister has been frightened by the PDM movement and has resorted to threats of arrests of opposition leaders and workers.

He said selected regime’s detention camps and jails would be overcrowded and overfilled as every Pakistani has now become a PDM worker ready to take on the selected regime.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the country was reeling under unprecedented unemployment, inflation, poverty and lawlessness and the selected government cannot be tolerated for a minute and pledged that the PDM movement would only rest after sending this selected regime back to its home.