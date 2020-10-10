Army supports govt per constitution: Gen Bajwa

KAKUL: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the military has rendered its assistance to the government in line with the constitution and regulations governing the country.

Addressing the passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul on Saturday, Gen Bajwa said the army had always supported the nation in the same way the nation had supported the army, especially when it was fighting conventional battles.

His address comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a gathering in Islamabad, defended the military which has been on the receiving end of accusations of meddling in the civilian affairs hurled by the anti-government alliance of the country’s major opposition parties.

The army chief added that the army would continue to support the government and “defend our democratic values to the hilt”.

“We Pakistanis have proved that we can do wonders when we keep our national interests above our parochial, institutional, and personal interests,” he said.

He told the cadets that they were joining an army that “not only defeated the scourge of terrorism but also gave a bloody nose to an army five times bigger in February 2019”.

More details to follow