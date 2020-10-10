Army, JCSC chiefs felicitate Admiral Niazi on assuming PN command

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) chairman Gen Nadeem Raza on Saturday felicitated the new Chief of the Pakistan Navy Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on assuming the top naval office.

Admiral Niazi paid his maiden official visit to General Headquarters, Rawalpindi after assuming the charge of the navy during a ceremony held on Wednesday. There, a press release issued by the navy, said he called on Gen Bajwa.

The army chief congratulated Admiral Niazi on assuming the post and hoped Pakistan Navy would achieve new heights under his command.

During the meeting, matters of professional interest came under discussion.

Earlier, on his arrival at GHQ, Admiral Niazi laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada and offered prayers for soldiers who laid their lives in the line of duty.

He also visited the Joint Staff Headquarters and met Gen Raza.