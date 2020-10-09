Weddings limited to two hours under Covid rules

Due to the rising positivity ratio of coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday issued new rules for marriage halls across the country, where the halls must restrict the number of guests time allotments, and enforce a 10 pm curfew.

New rules for marriage halls?

Events can only last for as long as 2 hours

All events must end by 10 pm

Indoor events can have a maximum of 300 guests

Outdoor events can have a maximum of 500 guests

After a meeting with health experts earlier this week, the NCOC conducted a detailed survey regarding Covid and pointed out public gatherings, such as those in marriage halls, as one of the primary hotspots for the spread of the virus.

Penalties for not following rules

Closure of marriage hall after 2 weeks of violation

A heavy fine will be imposed

Marriage hall owners to return the full amount of booking fee to families

The statement was issued after “in-depth deliberations”, and informed the marriage halls that there will be strict fines and hall closures for those halls that violate the standard operating procedures (SOPs). The two weeks notice is to allow people “sufficient time” to find other venues.

The NCOC discouraged “large-scale public gatherings”, saying they have the “potential to cause exponential increase” in the coronavirus. It also said that such gatherings will also “jeopardise the success achieved” against coronavirus and should “ideally be avoided”.

“If some public gatherings are unavoidable, then these must be organised with strict compliance of the SOPs, for which deliberations are currently underway and will subsequently be decided at the NCOC,” said the statement.