The more it changes, the more it’s the same

From ancient times to modern, women have been denied rights

By: Ali Sajid Lashari

Woefully speaking, it’s not tragedy of today but for many centuries, women have been subjected to inhumane treatment, they had and have suffered a great deal of pain from brutes who are in the guise of human beings. The cruelties and barbaric behaviour with the female gender dates back to ancient civilizations such as the Babylonian, the Greek, the Roman, the Persian, the Indian, the Chinese, in Judaism, Christianity and the Arab civilization before Islam, and is still in progress.

There is no denying the fact that the human is the best creature of God but, unfortunately, women, in Babylon civilization, were treated like the worst of animals and were considered the scum of the earth. They had no right to ask for their due rights. It is very heart-wrenching that it was the law of land that if any husband would murder any person, his wife was sentenced to death rather him.

Women, in Roman civilization could not get more rights than in the Greek. Roman law deprived them of their civil rights, and their legal personality was not acknowledged at all. It also counted woman as cause of all evils, similar to the Greek view. When Roman civilization reached its peak , a man was given so much freedom that he could assassinate his wife. Further, nudity was common among them and women were used for prostitution. In addition, if any woman got married , she and her property passed into the power of her husband, and she was lie the purchased property of her husband too. She was not free to hold any office, to be a witness, surety, tutor , or guardian and could not adopt or be adopted.

The life of a woman had zero importance in Persian civilization and man was held in high esteem owing to his physical strength because the Persian nation was basically a military one, so a woman was given no importance due to her physical weakness. Her lot was to suffer and die merely.

In the Indian civilization woman had status equal to that of a slave. She was the property of man wherever he would like to lose, he could and she was often lost in gambling. She was recognized as worse than bad air, death, hell, poison, snakes and fire, et-cetera. Hence, the law was introduced that a woman could do nothing of her own will. Besides, in Indian civilization, it was obligatory upon the woman to treat her husband like God because he was regarded as the representative of theAlmihty. Regrettably speaking, a wife was burnt alive with her husband’s corpse if he died before her.

Whenever a father in the Chinese civilization got the news of female baby, he used to take her to the market to sell. If no one bought her there, he used to leave her in a deserted area, or strangled her to death, or threw her in water, or buried her alive. Sometimes, the cruel father left his angel-like daughter in an uninhabited field so that the cold frost could kill her or predators eat her.

Chinese people recognized woman as a fool and miserable creature, who had no right to demand anything, and as soon as she married they called her ‘Fu or obedient: she had to obey husband’s every demand whether fair or foul.

The adherents of Judaism paid no respect to woman and held her solely responsible for evicting Adam from paradise. They said that the first thing that provoked the human being and ejected him from heaven was she. It is penned in the Old Testament that ,”woman introduced the sin in the world and she is cause of our destruction”.

Furthermore, woman was the possession of the father before marriage and he had the right to sell her before she was fully mature if he did not have enough money to sustain his family in Jewish society. Unfortunately, she was not married but sold out: dowry was given to the father or brother, then she became the property of the husband and he was the absolute owner of her life.

Christianity, in its early era, moved heaven and earth for the betterment of females and rewarded them prizes so that they could be saved from being defamed, but faced failure. They could not be protected from man’s atrocities. The priests called woman the root cause of all evils and Christians considered better being unmarried than married. Saul said in this connection, “One who gets is daughter married, does a wonderful job, and one who does not get his daughter married, does a far better job”.

If the condition of women in the aformentioned civilzations is compared with this present age, there is not an iota of difference. They are suffering from the same conditions their sisters and foremothers coped with. Mothers are being dislodged on behalf of wives, sisters are being forced to wed against their will, with brothers selling them for akhs and wives are tortured physically and divorced on petty issues.

It is very unfortunate that, despite being well-educated and aware of women rights enshrined in the constitution, we are following in the footsteps of our ancestors who disregarded females because of illiteracy. We use them for our personal and domestic needs but don’t provide them with love, kindness and care.

It’s an undeniable fact that flower-like immature female kids are deflowered, and young girls, grown women and very old women are raped every day in this world. Women are prohibited from acquiring education , women are not permitted to do any job and those who do , they get lower salaries than their male colleagues, eventhough they do the same work. We have lessened job opportunities for women in private and government sectors and it is very disgusting, we have also few seats in national and provincial assemblies, judiciary and other institutions allocated for females in comparison with men, and those women who succeed in getting jobs, are harassed by their colleagues. Is it not an injustice with them?

It is gut-wrenching that sexual and physical violence against the female gender like rapes, early marriages, trafficking, family partner violence and female genital mutilation is spiking with each passing day .In accordance with global estimates published by the WHO, about one in three (35 percent) of women worldwide have experienced either sexual or physically intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime.

Eyes tear up and the heart wrenches while witnessing such barbaric behavior towards female gender on the part of men. Now, we will have to ponder over our deeds that we have left no stone unturned in demeaning and degrading woman whereas she has nourished us as a mother , loved us as a sister and served us selflessly as a wife.