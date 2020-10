LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has set up 120 centres for 27 thousand candidates appearing in intermediate (Part II) exams.

The exams will continue from Oct 10 to Oct 24 in Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura.

According to BISE chairman Professor Riaz Hashmi, all arrangements have been completed for the transparent holding of the exam along with observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid the risk of contracting coronavirus.