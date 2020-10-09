SHC rejects bail petition of former STDC chief

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday rejected bail petitions of former managing director of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) Roshan Ali Kanasro and seven other accused in a case pertaining to alleged corruption worth Rs175 million.

The reference against Kanasro was filed in November last year.

The SHC also summoned the complete record of the reference from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the anti-graft agency, the STDC had invited tenders for the award of contracts to private contractors for the purchase of furniture, repair of vehicles, event management, and printing/publication, etc.

It said that tenders were published in dummy newspapers on July 31, 2017, and most of the participating companies were fake and had been formed only to get these tenders.

It further mentioned that the record showed that an advertisement appeared on Aug 31, 2017, in less-known daily newspapers regarding the award of the contracts/tenders to five firms including M/s Sameer Enterprises, M/s Fahad Enterprises, M/s RMA Sahita Brothers, M/s Burraq Business and M/s Total Computing Technology.

However, NAB claimed that the amount awarded for the tenders was largely embezzled, adding that apparently the jobs/work had been distributed among the bidding companies through a ring by the chairman of the tender committee.

It added that the rates quoted by the firms concerned also appeared to be exorbitant while most of the work had only been done on paper and no inventory details had been prepared by the responsible officials.