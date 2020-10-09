Shahbaz’s wife, daughters put on ECL in money laundering case

LAHORE: The authorities have placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) the wife of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and his two daughters in connection with a money laundering probe, it emerged on Friday.

The members of the Sharif family have been investigated in the ongoing mega money laundering scam against them.

The government put on the no-fly list some 10 members of the Sharif family following approval from the federal cabinet in this regard. Following the move, the concerned persons will not be able to travel abroad following the conclusion of the case.

The move comes two weeks after the government arrested Sharif after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail petition in the said case.

According to a NAB investigation report, the chief financial officer of the businesses owned by the Sharif family, Muhammad Usman, laundered money on behalf of his employer.

Usman, according to INP, started working at Ramzan Sugar Mills in 2005 for Rs90,000 a month pay. The following year, the family of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif acquired Hudaibiya Engineering Company from the Shehbaz family.

In 2007, the Shehbaz family registered more companies, including the Sharif Feed Mill, to expand their business.

The bank accounts of Shehbaz’s wife, Nusrat Shehbaz, and his sons were used for foreign remittances and loans. On the direction of Suleman Shahbaz, a trading agency, Waqar Trading Company, made fake foreign remittances in the region of Rs600 million.