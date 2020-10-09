Safdar gets bail in sedition case

GUJRANWALA: A district and sessions court in Gujranwala on Friday granted interim bail to PML-N leader Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar Awan in a sedition case against him.

Awan appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Arshad Mahmood who approved his bail request and directed him to furnish surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Last week, Safdar was nominated for sedition in a first information report lodged in Gujranwala for “inciting hate […] against the army” and threatening to forcefully obtain permission for a public meeting on Oct 16.

According to the FIR, Safdar, in a meeting at the residence of PML-N MPA Usman Khalid Butt, allegedly talked about “toppling the provincial and federal government through forceful protests”.

Butt has also been nominated in the FIR.

The FIR further alleged that Safdar, who is also the husband of party vice president Maryam Nawaz, “defamed and incited hate” against the armed forces with an “aim […] to disturb public peace”.