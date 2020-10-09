PA speaker issues production orders for Hamza

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi has issued production orders for Opposition Leader in the Provincial Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for a session scheduled for later today.

The session convened by the opposition parties will discuss inflation and law and order situation in the province.

Hamza has been in the National Accountability Bureau’s custody since June last year. The bureau is investigating two different cases against Hamza regarding money laundering and holding assets beyond means.

According to the agency, in 2003, Hamza’s assets were worth Rs22.5 million, adding that from 2005-2007, the PML-N leader had not stated his assets. In 2009, his assets rose to Rs210 million, as per an investigating officer.

According to a NAB report regarding the grounds for his arrest, Hamza’s assets increased beyond his known means of income from 2003 till 2017. He is accused of causing a loss of over Rs210 million to the national treasury in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. As per the report, Hamza had purchased many commercial and residential properties from 2012 to 2015.

Hamza contracted Covid-19 during his incarceration in September, his father and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif had said.