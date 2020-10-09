Opp frustrated over its failure to ‘control ISI’, Imran says

ISLAMABAD: Taking on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in response to its call for the resignation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the “real issue” of the opposition alliance with the military was the former’s failure to control the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), like it manipulated other state institutions, after the agency “found out” about their alleged corruption.

Addressing a ceremony organised by the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) in Islamabad, he said the deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif “fought with every army chief” because he wanted to turn the military into Punjab police.

The premier said if he too “started laundering money” out of the country, the ISI would find out about it before anyone else “because it is the world’s top agency”.

More details to follow