NAB requests cancellation of Nawaz’s passport, CNIC

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has placed a request with the Ministry of Interior for the cancellation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport and national identity card.

NAB Rawalpindi issued a notice to the NAB headquarters in Islamabad and it stated, “During the course of proceedings, the said accused deliberately absented himself from the court and after due process, he has been declared proclaimed offender vide order dated 9-9-2020, therefore, his perpetual non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued by the trial court on 1-10-2020 with the direction that whenever accused is arrested, he be produced before the court.”

“In view thereof, copies of the said court order and perpetual non-bailable warrant of arrest are forwarded for processing of blacklisting/cancellation of the passport and blockage / impounding of CNIC of the accused through the Ministry of Interior,” the HQ replied.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft body has also recommended approaching Interpol for the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz, who is refusing to receive his arrest warrants while staying in London.

Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on September 9 due to continued absence in the hearings of the Toshkhana case and perpetual non-bailable arrest warrants were issued on October 1, rendering him vulnerable to arrest as soon as steps foot in Pakistan.

He has also been summoned by the court in the Avenfield reference.