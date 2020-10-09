NAB recommends Interpol for Nawaz’s arrest

–Shehbaz’s wife, daughters placed on ECL

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recommended approaching Interpol for the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who is refusing to receive his arrest warrants while staying in London, a local news outlet reported on Friday.

Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on September 9 due to continued absence in the hearings of the Toshkhana case and perpetual non-bailable arrest warrants were issued on October 1, rendering him vulnerable to arrest as soon as steps foot in Pakistan.

He has also been summoned by the court in the Avenfield reference.

Furthermore, the anti-graft body has also placed a request with the Ministry of Interior for the cancellation of former prime minister Nawaz’s passport and “national identity card.

NAB Rawalpindi issued a notice to the NAB headquarters in Islamabad and it stated, “During the course of proceedings, the said accused deliberately absented himself from the court and after due process, he has been declared proclaimed offender vide order dated 9-9-2020, therefore, his perpetual non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued by the trial court on 1-10-2020 with the direction that whenever accused is arrested, he be produced before the court.”

“In view thereof, copies of the said court order and perpetual non-bailable warrant of arrest are forwarded for processing of blacklisting/cancellation of the passport and blockage / impounding of CNIC of the accused through the Ministry of Interior,” the HQ replied.

The federal government has fine-tuned its strategy to deal with the upcoming rallies of the opposition alliance, and sources privy to the development said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would take people into confidence against the opposition’s plans which wanted to disrupt the government’s process of development and economic stability in the country.

Special focus has been put on thwarting the Sharif family and the noose is being tightened against them.

A joint investigation team has been formed by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore to probe the case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of PML-N in sedition case.

A four-member team led by Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) SP Asim Iftikhar will investigate the matter. DSP Muhammad Ghias, Inspector Tariq Ilyas Kayani and Sub-Inspector Shabbir Awan are also in the team. No arrest has been made yet.

The sources said that the federal cabinet has approved the inclusion of ten people, including Shehbaz Sharif’s wife and two daughters, in the Exit Control List (ECL). Apart from Shehbaz Sharif’s immediate family, the names of seven other people who have made transactions with Shehbaz accounts will also be included in the ECL. Following the move, the concerned persons will not be able to travel abroad following the conclusion of the case.

Sources also said that the name of opposition leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly has already been included in the ECL.

According to a NAB investigation report, the chief financial officer of the businesses owned by the Sharif family, Muhammad Usman, laundered money on behalf of his employer.

Usman, according to INP, started working at Ramzan Sugar Mills in 2005 for Rs90,000 a month pay. The following year, the family of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif acquired Hudaibiya Engineering Company from the Shehbaz family.

In 2007, the Shehbaz family registered more companies, including the Sharif Feed Mill, to expand their business.

The bank accounts of Shehbaz’s wife, Nusrat Shehbaz, and his sons were used for foreign remittances and loans. On the direction of Suleman Shahbaz, a trading agency, Waqar Trading Company, made fake foreign remittances in the region of Rs600 million.