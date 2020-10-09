Losing courage

It is not only an issue for the students, but also for all age people that they lose their courage when either called on an stage or asked to deliver something in front of some strangers. Being a student, I experienced this. Courage comes from self-belief if a person believes in himself, he can be courageous to go on stages and face any kind of people, however, self-doubt is something that creates obstacles in the way of one’s success by making him uncourageous as it is rightly said, “Self-doubt is a thief of your soul, talent and opportunities in life”. That’s why, I request everyone to come out of the trap of self-doubt in order to avail the opportunities in life.

Sattar Samad

Turbat