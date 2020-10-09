Justice for Ahmadi community

In Peshawar a professor was shot dead by attackers in the wazir bagh area of the city on Monday “World Teachers Day.” Dr Naeemuddin Khattak was a zoology professor at superior science college in Peshawar. He was going home in regi area from the college where he was opened fire by unidentified bikers at Doura road. The police has investigated that he was killed because of an argument over religion a day earlier. This was the third case of Ahmadi community since 29 July. Tahir naseem, an American national was shot dead by a teenager in a court. On Aug 12, Meraj Ahmed, an Ahmadi trader, was shot dead by attackers in the gulbahar area.

It is requested to the government of Pakistan to give justice to all of Ahmadi community and those all professors who are builders of the students and provide us knowledge and makes our nation proud. The killers should be hanged.

Shayzanth Jummah

Turbat