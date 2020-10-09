Judges, military personnel not entitled to land allotments, Justice Isa says

Justice Qazi Faez Isa has said rules and regulations governing judges and armed forces do not entitle them to receive plots or pieces of land.

The Supreme Court judge made the observation in an additional note while setting aside a 2018 Islamabad High Court (IHC) judgement scrapping the federal government’s housing scheme in sectors F-14 and F-15 in Islamabad.

A four-member bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, on Thursday scrapped the scheme undertaken by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) on land acquired from locals. The beneficiaries of the scheme in upscale sectors, F-14 and F-15, of Islamabad included civil servants, judges and members of the armed forces.

The apex court, which had reserved its verdict on January 14, scrapped a 2017 IHC ruling on the issue, declaring the procedure to acquire the land for the project was legal. The high court, in its verdict, had ordered the CDA to take over the development work and judiciously dispense the plots after in the two sectors after the completion of work.

Subsequently, a division bench of the high court dismissed an appeal filed by FGEHA against the verdict after which the federal authority approached the apex court against the order.

In his note, Justice Isa said: “If residential plots, commercial plots and agricultural land are given to only one category in the service, that is to members of the armed forces, and the civilians in the service of Pakistan are disregarded, it constitutes discrimination and offends the fundamental right of equality.”

The judge noticed the presence of serving or retired officers and employees of federal ministries, divisions, attached departments, judges of the Supreme Court, all high courts, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court and the Chief Court and Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as the Federal Shariat Court in the list of beneficiaries.

The judge explained that the Constitution and the law (presidential orders) did not entitle chief justices and judges of the superior courts to receive plots or piece of land. Likewise, he highlighted, the manual of “pay, pension” compiled the presidential orders, rules and notifications regarding the pay, pension and privileges of judges, but the manual also did not contain anything entitling chief justices and judges of the superior courts to plots of land.

“It is trite, but needs restating that judges are not empowered to make law; they simply interpret it and if a law offends the Constitution they must strike it down,” he observed.

“The independence of the judiciary is a necessary concomitant to ensure its respect and credibility in the eyes of the people, but the executive giving plots to judges constitutes a favour,” he said.

He further observed that the Constitution determined the terms and conditions of service of superior court judges and nothing could be subtracted there from or added thereto, adding that since the stipulated terms and conditions did not entitle judges to receive plots, they were not entitled to receive plots from the foundation or out of any compulsorily acquired land.

Justice Isa explained that no one could be given, nor could they receive, more than a single plot, adding that the foundation, government, or any organisation controlled by the government could not provide a second or additional plot. Moreover, he said, without specific legal sanction, no one, including the prime minister, had the discretion to grant land, a house, or an apartment to anyone.

The judge explained that different laws governed those employed in the armed forces and these laws also did not provide that they be given residential plots, commercial plots or agricultural land nor permitted them to receive the same.

“Nevertheless, senior members of the armed forces get plots and agricultural lands and continue to be given additional plots and agricultural lands as they rise up the ranks,” he regretted and recalled that in his book — Crossed Swords: Pakistan, Its Army, and the Wars Within — the author Shuja Nawaz, the brother of former army chief Gen Asif Nawaz, brought privileged, personal and scholarly insight into the armed forces.

Justice Isa observed that both civil service and armed forces personnel were in the service of Pakistan and the Constitution created no distinction between them.

“The laws governing civil and armed forces personnel do not entitle them to receive residential plots, commercial plots or agricultural land. If lands are given to only one category like the members of the armed forces and the civilians in the service of Pakistan are disregarded, it constitutes discrimination and offends the fundamental right of equality,” he emphasised.

He observed that the amount to be spent in the financial year 2020-21 on pensions was Rs470 billion, of which Rs111bn would be spent on retired civilians and Rs359bn on retired personnel of the armed forces. The annual cost of pension payments is almost equal to the cost of ‘running of civil government’, which is Rs476bn and the people of the country pay these pensions despite having very little themselves.

“In addition to receiving pensions, public lands are taken which is eminently unfair,” Justice Isa regretted, adding that Pakistan was heavily indebted and the people paid astronomical amounts to service the accumulated debt.