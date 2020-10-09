India behind false flag operations across world: minister

LAHORE: Responding to an opinion published in an American publication, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday said that India was on top of the list of states having linkages with terrorist groups.

The opinion published in Foreign Policy — while citing the attack on a prison in Jalalabad, Afghanistan in August which killed some 29 people — revealed the involvement of Indian militants in the so-called Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), the central Asian arm of ISIL, who later claimed the attack.

The article said while Indian militants have been traditionally involved in carrying out terror attacks inside Pakistan, they now have found a new sanctuary in the shape of ISIL. According to the author, the trend can be understood in the context of a radical political environment, which he says is the result of Hindutva policies aggressively pursued by far-right Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Commenting on the article, Chohan said it supports Islamabad’s position against New Delhi that the latter has been involved in organising militant operations across the globe.