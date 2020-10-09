Govt fine-tunes strategy to deal with PDM rallies

—Noose to be tightened against Sharif family bigwigs; PPP to be given a free hand

ISLAMABAD: As tension mounts between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the former has fine-tuned its strategy to deal with the upcoming rallies of the opposition alliance.

Sources privy to the development said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would take people into confidence against the opposition’s plans which wanted to disrupt the government’s process of development and economic stability in the country.

A special focus has been put on thwarting the Sharif family and the noose is being tightened against them, however, it has been decided to give a free hand to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership, including party leader Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, they added.

A joint investigation team has been formed by Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to probe the case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of PML-N in the sedition case.

A four-member team led by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) SP Asim Iftikhar will investigate the matter. DSP Muhammad Ghias, Inspector Tariq Ilyas Kayani and Sub-Inspector Shabbir Awan are also in the team. No arrest has been made yet.

The sources said that the federal cabinet has approved the inclusion of ten people, including Shehbaz Sharif’s wife and two daughters, in the Exit Control List (ECL). Apart from Shehbaz’s immediate family, the names of seven other people who have made transactions with Shehbaz accounts will also be included in the ECL. Following the move, the concerned persons will not be able to travel abroad following the conclusion of the case.

Sources also said that the name of the opposition leader has already been included in the ECL.

According to a NAB investigation report, the chief financial officer of the businesses owned by the Sharif family, Muhammad Usman, laundered money on behalf of his employer.

Usman, according to INP, started working at Ramzan Sugar Mills in 2005 for Rs90,000 a month pay. The following year, the family of deposed prime minister Nawaz acquired Hudaibiya Engineering Company from the Shehbaz family.

In 2007, the Shehbaz family registered more companies, including the Sharif Feed Mill, to expand their business.

The bank accounts of Shehbaz’s wife, Nusrat Shehbaz, and his sons were used for foreign remittances and loans. On the direction of Suleman Shahbaz, a trading agency, Waqar Trading Company, made fake foreign remittances in the region of Rs600 million.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered by a citizen, Badr Rashid, against 42 PML-N leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, in which the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and three former generals have also been nominated.

MASS RALLIES ACROSS PUNJAB:

On the other hand, the PML-N Punjab chapter has decided to hold rallies in several cities of Punjab on the eve of October 12 to help mobilise the public against the PTI government.

The decision was taken at a PML-N meeting in Lahore chaired by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah.

The party has set up a committee for the rallies and this mobilisation would act as a preparatory gathering for the upcoming rallies for the PDM.

The PML-N Punjab has decided to hold demonstrations in Rawalpindi, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur. PML-N General Secretary Sardar Awais Khan Leghari has been tasked to mobilise people in Southern Punjab while Rana Sanaullah would lead the rallies in central Punjab. The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the Gujranwala meeting. PML-N President Punjab will visit the venue in Gujranwala on Saturday.

The PML-N meeting also expressed reservations over the retaliation of Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz.