Electricity tariff hike

Yet again, the consumer has to pay for official neglect

Fuel Adjustment Charges are routinely passed on to the consumer by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). However, its approval of an 84-paisa hike for October saw a dissenting vote cast, and an account of the increase showed that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) was apparently asleep on the job, buying power produced by plants burning residual fuel oil or high-speed diesel, when it could have acquired power from plant using coal or liquefied natural gas. As if to add insult to injury, when plants are operated in violation of the merit order, the CPPA i s supposed to provide NEPRA with an estimate of how much extra the consumer has to pay.

This is an issue separate from that of circular debt, for which the government, under pressure from the IMF, may have a surcharge added to the tariff, but it is an example of how the government passes the cost of its own inefficiencies on to the consumer. The commercial and industrial consumer has the option of passing on the additional cost, though at the cost of choking off demand, but the private consumer has to find that money from his own resources.

It is not as if the economy is booming, and incomes are rising. Power tariffs join wheat, sugar, medicine and other prices, in making the consumer pay for the mistakes of faceless officials, whose costly mistakes are erased by those who should be watching out for the ordinary man. People are being pushed dangerously close to a refusal to pay because they need the money for food (which itself is being pushed out of the reach of the common man). The government should realize that its job is to prevent the sort of mistakes that caused the power tariff hike. There was nothing inevitable about it, but this government will pretend it didn’t happen, and refrain from holding to account those responsible, thus playing its role in making sure that it happens again. And again. Until the consumer snaps. And then the great and powerful will cry out for order to be restored.