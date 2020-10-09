Defeat the enemy from within

Attempts to malign the military are foreign conspiracies

By: ZUHA TIWANA

There has been an increase in the national and international campaign against the Pakistan’s military, regarding the politicization of the military, by different political forces, state actors and other non-state actors, and mainly social media. The unusual campaign attempts to malign the sovereignty of the prestigious institution and its supreme intelligence force. The agenda of such hype in the media is not without a filthy motive indeed.

The saddest part is the internal forces are acting in such an absurd manner just to gain some personal and political benefits against the government and anti-Army propaganda. The foes are trying to defeat the enemy (the military in this case) from within. The politicization of the military is a strong part of that anti-Pakistan agenda that is not only to be seen within the domestic forces but also some external forums are taking advantage of the weakened internal confidence levels among institutions in Pakistan. The vicious planners, using an indirect strategy, leave no stone unturned in the defamation. They are on the task of negatively agitating the sentiments of the masses and creating abhorrence against the institution of military across the country.

The love, confidence and complete support of the people for the military can’t be trodden down so easily. The masses have full faith in the military that is playing a very crucial role in not only defence, but many other forums of the state. To quote an example, is the recent combat against terrorism in Pakistan. The people trusted the military with every decision, and the military under a perfect command won the battle against the internationally inflicted terrorism in the state. Anticipating the sponsored terror in Pakistan and the effects it had, the world assumed the fate of the Islamic Republic to be like the fate of Iraq, Libya and Syria. Nevertheless, the armed forces of Pakistan crushed these terrorists and their backers and abettors. This actually annoyed the planners and compelled them to diversify their strategies against Pakistan. The international spying network has now adopted an indirect strategy to weaken the Pakistani military on all forums. They assume that, after weakening the military they can destabilize Pakistan at its core, which is correct in a way because Pakistan depends on its military for much more than what we call security and defence.

In the line of their duties, they never compromise their loyalty, sacrifice and intentions for their beloved homeland and no month goes by when we don’t see any martyr from the institution. We owe a lot to them, indeed. So, let’s pay homage and tribute to our brave men and stop every domestic and international force exploiting our supreme institution

Historically, defamation has been used as a strategy of war, as mentioned by Carl von Clausewitz and Sun Tzu as a military theory and strategy. According to Clausewitz, “War is not an independent phenomenon, but the continuation of politics by different means”. Sun Tzu was of the view “The height of strategy is to attack the opponent’s strategy.” Defeating the enemies from within have many elucidations; creating fault lines, causing split, defamation and humiliation, hatching plots and conspiracies, politicization of key institutions and causing hatred against institutions of national security.

Moreover, 2021 marks 50 years of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, a war that was lost by Pakistan. The inefficiency of politicians, bureaucracy, establishment and society at large was at full display in the crisis of 1971. The external forces downsized Pakistan on all fronts. Indian involvement in the whole saga clearly highlighted that India was, and will continue to remain, a foe and would leave no stone unturned to undo Pakistan. The phenomenon of hybrid warfare has added a new dimension to the traditional concept of war and media has become a significant tool in reshaping public opinion. The defaming and maligning of the most respected institution of Pakistan is in no way justified.

Youth constitutes almost 65 percent of population, which India intends to target to spread ideological discontentment to destabilize Pakistan. The targeted population is trapped through the social media platforms, Facebook pages, short films, telefilms, lectures and YouTube videos. Through these mediums, an effort has been made to defame Pakistan’s armed forces, create hatred in the hearts and minds of the young generation. The historic events are maligned and edited per requirements without any check and balance on them.

This article is meant to be a contribution in support of our prestigious institution. We owe so much to our military. I aim to make the reader aware of the foreign-sponsored agenda and propaganda against our armed forces and intelligence agencies. They work for nothing but securing the national interests. The theme of this article lies in not allowing the defamation and politicization of Pakistan’s military forces. For we can’t imagine the hardships and challenges the armed personnel and their families go through while fulfilling their duties against the conventional, non-conventional, counter insurgency, media warfare, and threats of hybrid warfare.

The writer is a psychologist and can be reached at [email protected]