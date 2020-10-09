Class A drugs worth Rs1bn seized during Karachi island raid

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized a huge haul of drugs with a street value of more than Rs1 billion from a fishing boat during a raid on an island off Karachi’s coast, it emerged on Friday.

According to APP, a raid was conducted by the agency’s intelligence wing late on Thursday night. On seeing the ANF personnel, suspected smugglers opened fire. However, no casualties were reported.

The smugglers managed to flee the scene, leaving the 426 kilogrammes of heroin and 57 kilogrammes of hash behind.

The value of the drugs is estimated to be more than Rs1 billion.