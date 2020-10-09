Pakistan is the country where children hold tools in their hands instead of books. It’s a country where at morning the children go to their working places inplace of schools. However, child labour has been influencing our nation rapidly. There are millions of children who suffer from child labour and are deprived from reading and learning. According to the latest world report of International Labour Organization States on child labour 2013, around 265 million in the world are working ,almost 17 percent of world wide child population. More than 12.5 million children are involved in child labour in Pakistan. Similarly, a report by Reuters Pakistan’s Labour Force Survey 2014-15 elicts that those children who are aged between 10 to 14, are active in child labour. If the process goes with the same flow than generation after generation will have to suffer from child labour.

It is a request to the government to put brakes on child labour in the country and provide education to every single child.

Farahnaz Farooq Ahmed

Turbat